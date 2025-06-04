Left Menu

FIA's Skid Block Decision: Safety Over Tradition

Formula One cars will continue using titanium skid blocks throughout the season despite recent testing of stainless steel alternatives. This decision follows trackside fire incidents linked to car sparks. The FIA mandates stainless steel blocks as a backup in case of future fire incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-06-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 16:27 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The FIA has concluded that titanium skid blocks will remain the standard for Formula One cars following tests involving stainless steel alternatives. These tests were initiated after several trackside fires in Suzuka and Shanghai, caused by sparks from the titanium blocks, led to interruptions.

Despite the recent analysis of stainless steel blocks at the Spanish Grand Prix, the FIA has decided to keep the titanium materials but requires teams to be ready with stainless steel ones. The move is a precautionary measure should further fire incidents like those in Suzuka occur.

While the analysis of stainless steel blocks goes on, the governing body aims to enhance safety standards while maintaining the traditional racing experience. Evaluations will continue at selected Formula One events throughout the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

