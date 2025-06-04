Left Menu

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Historic Triumph: A Celebration in Karnataka

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar welcomed the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who arrived after winning their first IPL title, ending an 18-year wait. Shivakumar congratulated Virat Kohli and the team, emphasizing the loyalty and pride they bring to Karnataka. Celebrations included a grand ceremony at Vidhana Soudha.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar greeted the triumphant Royal Challengers Bengaluru team upon their arrival in the city, fresh off their maiden IPL victory, snapping an 18-year quest for the trophy.

Shivakumar, meeting the team at HAL airport, delivered congratulatory remarks and presented captain Virat Kohli with the Kannada flag, symbolizing regional pride and unity. RCB's historic win was celebrated with fans lining the streets, creating a vibrant atmosphere of enthusiasm and support.

The Karnataka state government planned an elaborate recognition ceremony at Vidhana Soudha, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah set to honor the victorious squad. The gathering reflects immense local support and marks a significant moment in the state's sporting history.

