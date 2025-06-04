Left Menu

Marie-Antoinette Katoto Joins OL Lyonnes in Historic French Football Move

OL Lyonnes have signed top striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto from Paris St Germain, marking a significant move in women's soccer. This transfer strengthens the team under new coach Jonatan Giraldez, after Katoto's successful tenure at PSG and impressive national team record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 17:26 IST
Marie-Antoinette Katoto Joins OL Lyonnes in Historic French Football Move

In a pivotal transfer move, OL Lyonnes have successfully secured the signing of France forward Marie-Antoinette Katoto from Paris St Germain, as announced by the French women's league champions on Wednesday. The four-year contract marks a new chapter for Katoto, a prolific scorer with a legacy at PSG.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto, 26, emerged as a key player in PSG's lineup, tallying 180 goals in 223 appearances, and was instrumental in their 2021 Premiere Ligue win and three Coupe de France titles. She has made 53 appearances for France, netting 37 goals, and is the first signing by new Lyonnes coach Jonatan Giraldez.

OL Lyonnes, formerly known as Olympique Lyonnais Feminin, continue to solidify their status as the world's leading women's soccer club. They boast a record eight Women's Champions League titles, recently clinched their 18th Premiere Ligue championship, and reached the Champions League semi-finals, affirming their dominance in women's soccer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025