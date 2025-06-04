Marie-Antoinette Katoto Joins OL Lyonnes in Historic French Football Move

In a pivotal transfer move, OL Lyonnes have successfully secured the signing of France forward Marie-Antoinette Katoto from Paris St Germain, as announced by the French women's league champions on Wednesday. The four-year contract marks a new chapter for Katoto, a prolific scorer with a legacy at PSG.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto, 26, emerged as a key player in PSG's lineup, tallying 180 goals in 223 appearances, and was instrumental in their 2021 Premiere Ligue win and three Coupe de France titles. She has made 53 appearances for France, netting 37 goals, and is the first signing by new Lyonnes coach Jonatan Giraldez.

OL Lyonnes, formerly known as Olympique Lyonnais Feminin, continue to solidify their status as the world's leading women's soccer club. They boast a record eight Women's Champions League titles, recently clinched their 18th Premiere Ligue championship, and reached the Champions League semi-finals, affirming their dominance in women's soccer.

(With inputs from agencies.)