Josele Ballester Joins LIV Golf's Fireballs
Spanish amateur Josele Ballester, known for an incident at Augusta National, has signed with LIV Golf's Fireballs team. The reigning U.S. Amateur champion joins the Saudi-funded circuit, led by Sergio Garcia, and will make his professional debut at the LIV Golf Virginia event.
Spanish amateur golfer Josele Ballester, who gained notoriety in April for an on-course incident at the prestigious Augusta National, has officially joined LIV Golf as part of the Fireballs team. The Saudi-funded circuit announced the move on Wednesday, marking a new chapter in the 21-year-old's burgeoning career.
Ballester, the current U.S. Amateur champion, has signed a multi-year deal with the Fireballs team under the leadership of fellow Spaniard Sergio Garcia. He is set to make his professional debut at this week's LIV Golf event in Virginia, expressing eagerness in a statement to learn from Garcia and other experienced players.
Previously ranked sixth in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Ballester had apologized to Augusta National Golf Club after urinating in a creek in plain view during the Masters. Despite missing the cut in the major, he appears ready to make an impact on the professional scene.
