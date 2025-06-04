Tragedy Mars RCB's Celebratory Event

Four people lost their lives and several others were injured during chaotic scenes outside Chinnaswamy Stadium as fans attempted to join the celebration of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL triumph. The tragedy unfolded as police struggled to control the swelling crowd.

Despite the chaos, the felicitation of players proceeded inside the stadium, packed with enthusiastic fans. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar confirmed the cancellation of a victory parade due to the crowd's uncontrollable nature, with the BCCI criticizing event planning.

Political blame unfolded swiftly, with the opposition accusing the ruling government of mismanagement. Meanwhile, inside the venue, players, among them Virat Kohli, expressed gratitude to the loyal fanbase as the crowd continued to celebrate fervently.

