Tragedy Mars RCB's Celebratory Event
Celebrations turned tragic at Chinnaswamy Stadium as a chaotic gathering led to four deaths and numerous injuries. Despite the incident, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebrations continued. Criticism arose over inadequate event planning, sparking political debate. The planned victory parade was canceled, revealing the need for better crowd management.
Four people lost their lives and several others were injured during chaotic scenes outside Chinnaswamy Stadium as fans attempted to join the celebration of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL triumph. The tragedy unfolded as police struggled to control the swelling crowd.
Despite the chaos, the felicitation of players proceeded inside the stadium, packed with enthusiastic fans. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar confirmed the cancellation of a victory parade due to the crowd's uncontrollable nature, with the BCCI criticizing event planning.
Political blame unfolded swiftly, with the opposition accusing the ruling government of mismanagement. Meanwhile, inside the venue, players, among them Virat Kohli, expressed gratitude to the loyal fanbase as the crowd continued to celebrate fervently.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RCB
- IPL
- Celebration
- Tragedy
- Police
- Crowd
- Victims
- Chinnaswamy
- Security
- Politics
ALSO READ
Swift Justice: Medchal Police Crack Gruesome Murder Case
Punjab Police Thwart Espionage and Gang's Criminal Activity
Punjab Police Disrupts ISI-Backed Terror Module in Major Crackdown
Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory for Shiv Mahapuran Katha
Supreme Court's Mandate: Ensuring Protection for Domestic Violence Victims