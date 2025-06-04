India's Women's Hockey Team Gears Up for Asia Cup Quest

The Indian Women's Hockey Team is poised to embark on their 2025 Women's Asia Cup campaign, starting with their opening match against Thailand on September 5. Placed in Pool B, the team faces a challenging lineup including defending champions Japan, along with Singapore.

Set to unfold in Hangzhou, China, from September 5 to 14, the tournament promises intense competition. Team India, who secured the Bronze medal in the previous Asia Cup, is determined to clinch the title this year. Victory would not only bring continental acclaim but also secure direct qualification for the 2026 Women's FIH Hockey World Cup as per the Hockey India release.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Captain Salima Tete expressed the team's enthusiasm to face formidable opponents, particularly Japan, in the early stages. Vice Captain Navneet Kaur emphasized the importance of executing plans with precision, stating that playing against Asia's top teams will test the squad's resilience and skills. The Indian team last claimed the Asia Cup title in 2017, defeating China in the final.

(With inputs from agencies.)