Ronaldo's Heroics Propel Portugal to Nations League Final

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the decisive goal as Portugal came from behind to defeat Germany 2-1, securing a place in the Nations League final. Despite Germany's early dominance and taking the lead, Portugal, with impressive performances, especially from Ronaldo, turned the match around in the second half.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 03:19 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 03:19 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a stellar performance on Wednesday, scoring the decisive goal to lead Portugal to a 2-1 victory over Germany, securing their place in the Nations League final.

The win broke a two-decade drought against Germany, dating back to Portugal's last triumph in 2000, with Ronaldo's contribution spotlighted as he netted his 137th international goal.

Portugal's journey to the final was marked by resilience and brilliant saves from their goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who thwarted multiple attempts by Germany, allowing Ronaldo to shine and secure their spot for the upcoming decider.

