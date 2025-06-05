Ronaldo's Heroics Propel Portugal to Nations League Final

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a stellar performance on Wednesday, scoring the decisive goal to lead Portugal to a 2-1 victory over Germany, securing their place in the Nations League final.

The win broke a two-decade drought against Germany, dating back to Portugal's last triumph in 2000, with Ronaldo's contribution spotlighted as he netted his 137th international goal.

Portugal's journey to the final was marked by resilience and brilliant saves from their goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who thwarted multiple attempts by Germany, allowing Ronaldo to shine and secure their spot for the upcoming decider.