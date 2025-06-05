Left Menu

Ronaldo's Last-Minute Brilliance Propels Portugal to Nations League Final

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a decisive goal for Portugal to defeat Germany 2-1, sending the team to the Nations League final. Despite Germany's dominant first half, they couldn't capitalize. Portugal's comeback was bolstered by Francisco Conceicao's important equalizer. Germany conceded defeat acknowledging their lackluster performance.

Cristiano Ronaldo's last-minute goal proved pivotal as Portugal overcame Germany 2-1 on Wednesday, advancing to the Nations League final. The victory marked Portugal's first triumph over Germany since 2000, thanks to Ronaldo's 137th international goal.

Germany showcased early dominance, but Portugal's goalkeeper Diogo Costa delivered extraordinary saves, holding Germany at bay during the first half. Although Germany initially led with Florian Wirtz's header, Portugal retaliated with Francisco Conceicao's equalizer, followed by Ronaldo's memorable netting.

Coach Roberto Martinez praised the team's tactical discipline and emphasized the importance of savoring the win. Meanwhile, Germany's captain Joshua Kimmich admitted the team fell short of expectations, highlighting the need to improve resilience against top European rivals.

