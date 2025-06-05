Sports Highlights: Achievements, Controversies, and On-Field Action

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has labeled his team's first trophyless season since 2017 as a year of growth. Guardiola emphasized the significance of reflecting and learning from setbacks, stating, "I want to suffer when I'm not winning games."

Pittsburgh Steelers faced a backlash as fans reacted to quarterback Mason Rudolph's attendance at a Trump rally. The team responded after Rudolph, along with other Steelers figures, presented the former President with a team jersey.

FIFA is reducing ticket prices for Inter Miami's Club World Cup opener to fill seats at Hard Rock Stadium. The match, featuring Lionel Messi's MLS team, has seen slow ticket sales. Meanwhile, the NBA Finals face criticism for lacking marquee players, raising questions about league dynamics this season.

