Sports Highlights: Achievements, Controversies, and On-Field Action

This sports news roundup covers Pep Guardiola's reflections on Manchester City's trophyless season, Mason Rudolph's controversial rally attendance, MLB schedule changes, the upcoming low-star-power NBA Finals, FIFA's ticket price cuts, transactions by the Giants, the WNBA's reviewed complaint, FanDuel's ban over unsportsmanlike conduct, French Open highlights, and Nikita Kucherov's award win.

Updated: 05-06-2025 05:23 IST
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has labeled his team's first trophyless season since 2017 as a year of growth. Guardiola emphasized the significance of reflecting and learning from setbacks, stating, "I want to suffer when I'm not winning games."

Pittsburgh Steelers faced a backlash as fans reacted to quarterback Mason Rudolph's attendance at a Trump rally. The team responded after Rudolph, along with other Steelers figures, presented the former President with a team jersey.

FIFA is reducing ticket prices for Inter Miami's Club World Cup opener to fill seats at Hard Rock Stadium. The match, featuring Lionel Messi's MLS team, has seen slow ticket sales. Meanwhile, the NBA Finals face criticism for lacking marquee players, raising questions about league dynamics this season.

