K L Rahul Gears Up for England Challenge: Indian Aces Face England Lions

K L Rahul stands on the cusp of an important opportunity as he readies himself for a challenging series against England, starting June 20. With the India A team set to face the England Lions in their second and final unofficial Test, Rahul aims to hone his red-ball skills.

Following the retirements of cricket stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Rahul emerges as the senior-most batsman for the upcoming Test battles. His tour to the UK precedes the main squad's arrival, underscoring his commitment to preparing for the demanding series.

This game also serves as a critical platform for fringe Indian players eager to make a mark. Players like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan might get trialled in the middle, with Rahul's form and position being closely watched.

(With inputs from agencies.)