Bansari Solanki: A Glove of Persistence in Indian Women's Hockey

Bansari Solanki, a reserve goalkeeper for the Indian Women's Hockey Team, views her role not as one of uncertainty, but as an opportunity to demonstrate patience, preparedness, and pride. Joining the senior national camp two years ago, her recent inclusion in the FIH Pro League squad marks a new chapter.

Her journey from an accidental schoolgirl goalie in Gujarat to an emerging hockey star showcases her resilience and determination. Initially set on becoming an aeronautical engineer, her sports path began serendipitously in school. With support from hockey legend Dhanraj Pillay, she found her footing in a sport with little local culture.

Dedication saw her leave home at 17 for the National Hockey Academy in Delhi. Training under coach Romeo James refined her skills. Family sacrifices and mentoring from legends like Savita have fueled her resolve. Despite waiting for her senior team debut, Solanki's unwavering passion drives her Olympic dreams.

(With inputs from agencies.)