Left Menu

Smriti Mandhana Applauds Rising Women's Cricket Leagues in Maharashtra

Smriti Mandhana, a renowned Indian cricketer, commends the expanding women's T20 leagues in Maharashtra. She emphasizes the platform's role in nurturing talent and preparing players for higher levels. Mandhana highlights the positive impact of corporate leagues and the economic potential of women's cricket, encouraging further investment and growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 14:08 IST
Smriti Mandhana Applauds Rising Women's Cricket Leagues in Maharashtra
Smriti Mandhana. (Photo: Ratnagiri Jets). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has lauded the burgeoning women's T20 leagues in Maharashtra, describing them as pivotal for talent identification for the national team. Mandhana highlighted the significance of state associations providing platforms that attract attention from Women's Premier League (WPL) scouts, noting their critical role in grooming players for state-level cricket. According to Mandhana, franchise cricket introduces professionalism that is invaluable for players, preparing them for future challenges.

Mandhana discussed her association with the Ratnagiri Jets and Jets Club, emphasizing the importance of structured programs in women's cricket. She praised the financial investment in the sport, which aids in developing essential skills and fitness awareness among young players. The growing engagement of clubs in women's cricket is transformative, reflecting the sport's escalating prominence.

As captain of the Ratnagiri Jets, Mandhana detailed the broader impact of corporate involvement in women's cricket, asserting that the sport's commercialization is crucial to its evolution. She expressed optimism about the increasing audience interest and financial backing for women's cricket, which enhances the grassroots experience. Mandhana conveyed her philosophy of fostering a positive environment for her team, stressing the importance of enjoying the journey over merely focusing on winning trophies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025