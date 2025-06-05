Smriti Mandhana Applauds Rising Women's Cricket Leagues in Maharashtra

Renowned Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has lauded the burgeoning women's T20 leagues in Maharashtra, describing them as pivotal for talent identification for the national team. Mandhana highlighted the significance of state associations providing platforms that attract attention from Women's Premier League (WPL) scouts, noting their critical role in grooming players for state-level cricket. According to Mandhana, franchise cricket introduces professionalism that is invaluable for players, preparing them for future challenges.

Mandhana discussed her association with the Ratnagiri Jets and Jets Club, emphasizing the importance of structured programs in women's cricket. She praised the financial investment in the sport, which aids in developing essential skills and fitness awareness among young players. The growing engagement of clubs in women's cricket is transformative, reflecting the sport's escalating prominence.

As captain of the Ratnagiri Jets, Mandhana detailed the broader impact of corporate involvement in women's cricket, asserting that the sport's commercialization is crucial to its evolution. She expressed optimism about the increasing audience interest and financial backing for women's cricket, which enhances the grassroots experience. Mandhana conveyed her philosophy of fostering a positive environment for her team, stressing the importance of enjoying the journey over merely focusing on winning trophies.

(With inputs from agencies.)