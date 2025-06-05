Guardiola's Global Ambitions: From Club Success to World Cup Dreams

BARCELONA - Pep Guardiola remains committed to Manchester City but harbors dreams of managing a national team at a World Cup or European Championship. In an exclusive interview, the famed Spaniard expressed a longstanding curiosity about international football, tempered by an understanding of the unpredictable nature of such opportunities.

After enduring a rare trophyless season with Manchester City, Guardiola is keen to bounce back, focusing on self-improvement rather than silencing critics. "It's about proving to myself," he remarked, emphasizing the importance of winning for personal satisfaction over public validation.

In the coming season, Guardiola aims to capture another Champions League title while relishing the absence of Carlo Ancelotti, his frequent rival, who has now moved to manage Brazil. Meanwhile, Guardiola takes time to embrace a 'normal life' in Barcelona, gearing up for the upcoming Club World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)