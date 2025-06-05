Left Menu

Guardiola's Global Ambitions: From Club Success to World Cup Dreams

Pep Guardiola, currently with Manchester City, expresses interest in managing a national team during major tournaments like the World Cup or Euros. Despite a recent trophyless season, Guardiola is determined to reclaim success with City, while cherishing life's simpler pleasures during his breaks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 14:42 IST
Guardiola's Global Ambitions: From Club Success to World Cup Dreams
Pep Guardiola

BARCELONA - Pep Guardiola remains committed to Manchester City but harbors dreams of managing a national team at a World Cup or European Championship. In an exclusive interview, the famed Spaniard expressed a longstanding curiosity about international football, tempered by an understanding of the unpredictable nature of such opportunities.

After enduring a rare trophyless season with Manchester City, Guardiola is keen to bounce back, focusing on self-improvement rather than silencing critics. "It's about proving to myself," he remarked, emphasizing the importance of winning for personal satisfaction over public validation.

In the coming season, Guardiola aims to capture another Champions League title while relishing the absence of Carlo Ancelotti, his frequent rival, who has now moved to manage Brazil. Meanwhile, Guardiola takes time to embrace a 'normal life' in Barcelona, gearing up for the upcoming Club World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025