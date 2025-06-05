Chris Woakes Returns to England Squad for Test Series Against India

England has included seasoned fast bowler Chris Woakes in its 14-man squad for the upcoming Test series against India. Woakes, who made a memorable impact during the 2018 series, will play a vital role in the squad led by Ben Stokes.

The inclusion of Jamie Overton returns him to the Test fold since his debut against New Zealand in 2022. Despite sustaining a fracture, Overton has been monitoring his fitness closely with the England medical team as he aims for full recovery.

India, on the other hand, is navigating a transition under new captain Shubman Gill, following the retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin. Both teams are set for a gripping five-Test series, starting June 20 in Leeds.