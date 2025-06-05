Torino Parts Ways with Manager Paolo Vanoli

In a decisive move, Torino has severed its ties with manager Paolo Vanoli, despite having one year left on his existing contract, as the club announced on Thursday.

Appointed just a year ago, Vanoli guided Torino to an 11th-place finish last season. The club found themselves far from relegation threats but equally distant from securing European qualification, prompting them to seek fresh leadership.

Speculation is rife in Italian media that Marco Baroni, the former Lazio manager, is poised to take over the reins from the 52-year-old outgoing Vanoli.

