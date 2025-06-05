Italian Duo Errani and Vavassori Triumph at French Open Mixed Doubles

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori from Italy clinched the French Open mixed doubles title with a decisive 6-4 6-2 victory over American duo Taylor Townsend and Evan King. The match, held on Court Philippe Chatrier, reinforced Errani and Vavassori's excellence in Grand Slam tournaments.

This victory marks their second Grand Slam mixed doubles title, mirroring their win at the U.S. Open last year over Townsend and her former partner Donald Young. Errani, an accomplished player with five women's doubles Grand Slam titles to her name, expressed how special this win alongside her companion Vavassori felt.

Throughout the match, Errani and Vavassori demonstrated impressive resilience and strategic play, especially in crucial moments such as saving two breakpoints early on. Their American opponents encountered difficulties, committing 25 unforced errors, leading to their defeat. As the pair now shifts focus to Wimbledon, Townsend and King remain determined to make a strong comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)