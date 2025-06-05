Ingebrigtsen's Track Comeback Delayed Amid Injury and Legal Drama

Olympic gold medalist Jakob Ingebrigtsen has announced a delay in his return to competitive running due to an Achilles injury. This means he will miss the Ostrava Golden Spike and the Oslo Bislett Games in June.

In a statement, Ingebrigtsen acknowledged his recent minor injury has hindered his training. Although his condition is improving, he has decided to postpone his competition return until later in the year.

Ingebrigtsen is also in the spotlight due to a trial involving his father, Gjert Ingebrigtsen, who has been accused by Norwegian police of child abuse, charges that include allegations involving Jakob.

(With inputs from agencies.)