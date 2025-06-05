Jamie Smith Steps Up for England's T20 Clash with West Indies
England has called up Jamie Smith to replace Phil Salt in their T20 series against West Indies, as Salt is on paternity leave. Smith impressed with a rapid half-century in the recent ODI victory. The first T20 match is set for Friday at Durham’s Riverside Ground.
In a recent development, England's cricket team has enlisted Jamie Smith as a replacement for Phil Salt for the upcoming Twenty20 series against West Indies. Salt has temporarily left the team to be with his family following the birth of his child earlier this week.
Smith, the Surrey batsman, made a strong impression during the team's recent one-day international series against West Indies, scoring a speedy half-century in the decisive match. England successfully secured a 3-0 triumph in that series, highlighting their competitive edge.
The T20 series is slated to commence on Friday at Durham's Riverside Ground, where England is eager to continue their winning streak under Smith's contribution.
