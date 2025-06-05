Jofra Archer's Anticipated Return: A Boost for England's Cricket Squad

In an exciting turn for England's cricket team, Jofra Archer is eyeing a return to Test cricket, four years after his last appearance in the longest format. Archer, who has faced a string of injuries, could potentially bolster the team for the second Test against India, scheduled from July 2-6 at Edgbaston.

The 30-year-old fast bowler has been absent from first-class cricket since 2021 but is currently working on his fitness. Following a thumb injury during the Indian Premier League, England's national selector, Luke Wright, stated that Archer is progressing well by playing second-team games to prepare for his return.

England's pace attack has been thin on experience, especially with Archer's prolonged absence and Mark Wood's injury woes. Although Wood is on the path to recovery, the prospect of Archer's comeback is a significant development for England, potentially adding much-needed depth to the bowling lineup against India.