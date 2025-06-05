Left Menu

India Unveils Vibrant Logo for Inaugural Shooting League

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) unveiled the vibrant logo for the Shooting League of India (SLI) at an event in New Delhi. Top athletes expressed enthusiasm, noting it elevates morale ahead of the 2025 ISSF World Cup in Munich. The league aims to boost interest in shooting sports across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:05 IST
India Unveils Vibrant Logo for Inaugural Shooting League
Indian shooters with SLI logo (Photo: NRAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) officially launched the logo for the inaugural Shooting League of India (SLI) at New Delhi's Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. The event, attended by notable athletes gearing up for the 2025 ISSF World Cup in Munich, marked a significant moment for shooting sports in the nation.

Following the unveiling, Paris Olympic medallists Swapnil Kusale and Sarabjot Singh, along with other top shooters, expressed excitement about the league. World record holder Sift Kaur Samra emphasized the logo's impact on athlete morale ahead of competitions. Designed by Sportwalk, the logo encapsulates the sport's competitive nature through bold, vibrant colours.

Asian Games medallist Ashi Chouksey highlighted the logo's representation of Indian sportsmanship's strength, while seasoned rifle shooter Shriyanka Sadangi noted its universal appeal. Scheduled between November 20 to December 2, the SLI will feature mixed team events and aims to elevate shooting's global appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025