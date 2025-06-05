India Unveils Vibrant Logo for Inaugural Shooting League

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) officially launched the logo for the inaugural Shooting League of India (SLI) at New Delhi's Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. The event, attended by notable athletes gearing up for the 2025 ISSF World Cup in Munich, marked a significant moment for shooting sports in the nation.

Following the unveiling, Paris Olympic medallists Swapnil Kusale and Sarabjot Singh, along with other top shooters, expressed excitement about the league. World record holder Sift Kaur Samra emphasized the logo's impact on athlete morale ahead of competitions. Designed by Sportwalk, the logo encapsulates the sport's competitive nature through bold, vibrant colours.

Asian Games medallist Ashi Chouksey highlighted the logo's representation of Indian sportsmanship's strength, while seasoned rifle shooter Shriyanka Sadangi noted its universal appeal. Scheduled between November 20 to December 2, the SLI will feature mixed team events and aims to elevate shooting's global appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)