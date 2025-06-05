Left Menu

Liverpool Rejects Barcelona's Bid for Star Forward Luis Diaz

Liverpool has declined Barcelona's offer for forward Luis Diaz, amidst the Spanish champion's attempts to bolster their squad. Diaz, a key player for Liverpool, remains crucial to the club's future ambitions. Sporting director Deco expressed admiration for Diaz, but Liverpool insists he is not for sale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:28 IST
Liverpool Rejects Barcelona's Bid for Star Forward Luis Diaz
Luis Diaz
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Liverpool has reportedly turned down an offer from Barcelona for their star forward Luis Diaz, as confirmed by a trusted source who wished to remain anonymous.

Barcelona is seeking to enhance their squad, with sporting director Deco expressing interest in Diaz and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford. Despite Barcelona's interest, the specific amount they offered remains undisclosed.

Liverpool views Diaz, who contributed 17 goals in their Premier League title-winning season last year, as integral to their plans. The club intends to retain their key player for future campaigns and potential Champions League success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025