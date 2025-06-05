Liverpool Rejects Barcelona's Bid for Star Forward Luis Diaz
Liverpool has declined Barcelona's offer for forward Luis Diaz, amidst the Spanish champion's attempts to bolster their squad. Diaz, a key player for Liverpool, remains crucial to the club's future ambitions. Sporting director Deco expressed admiration for Diaz, but Liverpool insists he is not for sale.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:28 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Liverpool has reportedly turned down an offer from Barcelona for their star forward Luis Diaz, as confirmed by a trusted source who wished to remain anonymous.
Barcelona is seeking to enhance their squad, with sporting director Deco expressing interest in Diaz and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford. Despite Barcelona's interest, the specific amount they offered remains undisclosed.
Liverpool views Diaz, who contributed 17 goals in their Premier League title-winning season last year, as integral to their plans. The club intends to retain their key player for future campaigns and potential Champions League success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lucknow Super Giants defeat Gujarat Titans by 33 runs in Indian Premier League.
FC Krasnodar Crowned Russian Premier League Champions in Historic Victory
Luke Littler Shatters Premier League Darts Record Again
Will Still Set to Revitalize Southampton's Premier League Dreams
Will Still's Challenge: Leading Southampton's Premier League Comeback