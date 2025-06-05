Liverpool Rejects Barcelona's Bid for Star Forward Luis Diaz

Liverpool has reportedly turned down an offer from Barcelona for their star forward Luis Diaz, as confirmed by a trusted source who wished to remain anonymous.

Barcelona is seeking to enhance their squad, with sporting director Deco expressing interest in Diaz and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford. Despite Barcelona's interest, the specific amount they offered remains undisclosed.

Liverpool views Diaz, who contributed 17 goals in their Premier League title-winning season last year, as integral to their plans. The club intends to retain their key player for future campaigns and potential Champions League success.

(With inputs from agencies.)