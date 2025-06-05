Gautam Gambhir on Jasprit Bumrah's Anticipated Impact in England Test Series
India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, discusses the challenges of managing Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the upcoming England Test series. While Bumrah won't play all five Tests, Gambhir reassures the strength of India's bowling unit. Shubman Gill echoes confidence in the team's capabilities to win.
India's head cricket coach, Gautam Gambhir, expressed uncertainty about which three of the five Tests fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will play in during the England series. Despite Bumrah's limited participation, Gambhir is confident in the bowling squad's ability to manage without their star pacer.
The highly anticipated five-match series kicks off in Leeds on June 20. Shubman Gill, the new Test captain, supports Gambhir's optimism, stating that the current batch of Indian bowlers possesses the skills needed to win matches in Bumrah's absence.
Gambhir remains focused on the series' progression, acknowledging the pressure that comes with coaching the national team. Meanwhile, Karun Nair's county experience is expected to provide valuable insights, enhancing the team's performance in England.
