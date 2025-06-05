Aryna Sabalenka Ends Swiatek's Unbeaten Run at French Open
Aryna Sabalenka defeated Iga Swiatek, ending Swiatek's 26-match French Open winning streak. Sabalenka's victory blocks Swiatek's chance to win four consecutive titles and advances her to the final. Dominating the third set, Sabalenka far exceeded Swiatek's performance, showcasing her prowess on clay courts.
Aryna Sabalenka, the world's No. 1-ranked tennis player, delivered a devastating blow to Iga Swiatek's 26-match French Open winning streak on Thursday. Sabalenka's power and precision prevailed in the semifinals in Paris, culminating in an emphatic 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-0 victory that secured her a spot in the tournament final.
The win denied Swiatek the chance to become the first woman since 1968 to win four consecutive clay-court Grand Slam titles. Meanwhile, Sabalenka eyes her fourth major title and her first outside hard courts, having previously won twice at the Australian Open and once at the U.S. Open.
Sabalenka's performance demonstrated her versatility, showcasing her first-strike tennis skills on slower clay courts. With her remarkable elimination of unforced errors in the third set, she outplayed the former champion, sealing her place in the final against Coco Gauff or Loïs Boisson.
