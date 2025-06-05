Sports Highlights: Hockey, Football, Basketball, and More

In a significant move in women's hockey, the Seattle franchise signed Hilary Knight after she was left exposed by the Boston Fleet in the expansion draft. This one-year deal highlights Seattle's strategic building for upcoming seasons.

Retired NFL quarterback Derek Carr revealed his decision to retire was financially and medically influenced, allowing him to avoid shoulder surgery and forego $30 million. Carr's choice underscores the personal and financial crossroads athletes face.

In basketball, the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers NBA Finals spotlighted a lack of star power, challenging the typical high-profile narrative fans expect.

