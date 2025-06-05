Left Menu

England's Brydon Carse Conquers Toe Trouble: A Journey from Injury to Recovery

England pacer Brydon Carse considered toe amputation to remedy a persistent injury that sidelined him for months. The problem originated from recurrent cuts on his toe, leading to extended recovery and missed opportunities, including the Champions Trophy. Returning strong, Carse recently helped secure a series win against the West Indies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-06-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 22:31 IST
England pacer Brydon Carse has candidly revealed the extent of his recent injury struggles, which at one point led him to consider amputating a toe. This severe measure was a last resort to address a painful, ongoing issue that kept the bowler off the field for several months.

A standout performer for England with 27 wickets from just five Tests, Carse was named in the squad for the opening Test against India. His troubles began with deep, infected cuts on his toe that stemmed from the impact of bowling. The injury worsened during England's white-ball tour of India, causing him to miss the Champions Trophy and three months of play.

Despite the setback, Carse has made a comeback, altering his footwear to avoid further injury and returning to first-class cricket in late May. After missing several significant games, his efforts proved successful, as evidenced by his performance in the ODI series against the West Indies, where he helped England secure a 3-0 sweep.

(With inputs from agencies.)

