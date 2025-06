Pagariya Strikers Triumph in Vidarbha Pro T20 Opener

Pagariya Strikers showcased a formidable performance in the Vidarbha Pro T20 League's opening match, securing a three-wicket victory over Nagpur Titans.

After restricting Nagpur Titans to 122/8, Pagariya Strikers reached 123/7 in 17.1 overs, largely due to Mohammed Faiz's commanding 46-run knock from 30 balls.

Despite a strong recovery led by Jagjot Sasan and Shubham Dubey, Nagpur Titans struggled to capitalize on their innings, as Lalit Yadav's outstanding 5-wicket haul sealed their fate.

(With inputs from agencies.)