Gauff Shatters Boisson's French Open Dream
Coco Gauff defeated Lois Boisson at the French Open, advancing to a final against top-seed Aryna Sabalenka. Gauff's victory at Roland Garros ends Boisson's unexpected run, and she eyes her second Grand Slam title. Despite her loss, Boisson earns 690,000 euros in prize money.
Coco Gauff ended Lois Boisson's impressive journey at the French Open with a dominant 6-1, 6-2 victory, setting up a final clash with top seed Aryna Sabalenka. The world number two from the U.S. kept her cool under pressure from the crowd at Court Philippe Chatrier.
Boisson, ranked 361st, had pulled off significant upsets by defeating Jessica Pegula and Mirra Andreeva but fell short against Gauff. Despite the loss, the 22-year-old takes home a career-high prize of 690,000 euros. Gauff aims to claim her second Grand Slam, having won the 2023 U.S. Open.
Gauff handled the French crowd's favor towards Boisson with mental preparation and strong gameplay. Her precise forehand and backhand shone, overpowering Boisson, who faltered with unforced errors. Gauff's focus on a solid start paid off, as she sailed through the match, ready to make history as the first American winner of the Suzanne Lenglen Cup since Serena Williams in 2015.
ALSO READ
Serie A Showdown: Napoli Leads Tight Race Ahead of Final Matches
Sinner Returns to Grand Slam, Faces Challenging French Open Draw
Top Women in Tennis: Grand Slam Showdown at Roland-Garros
Grand Slam Showdown: Thrills and Anticipation at the French Open
Grand Slam Drama Unfolds: Day 5 Highlights from the French Open