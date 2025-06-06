Left Menu

Teen Prodigy Lamine Yamal Leads Spain to Nailbiting Victory

Spain's young star Lamine Yamal propelled his team to a thrilling 5-4 victory against France, securing a spot in the Nations League final against Portugal. Despite a French comeback, Yamal's performance, capped by multiple goals, was crucial in sealing the win for Spain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stuttgart | Updated: 06-06-2025 02:39 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 02:39 IST
In a spectacular showcase of youthful talent, Spain's teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal played a pivotal role in his country's dramatic 5-4 victory over France. The win propels Spain into their third consecutive Nations League final, where they will face off against Portugal.

The European champions dazzled early with goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Merino, quickly securing a 2-0 lead within the first 25 minutes at the MHP Arena. The excitement continued as Yamal added a third goal with a penalty early in the second half, swiftly followed by a sublime shot from Pedri.

France attempted a comeback with goals from Kylian Mbappe, Rayan Cherki, and a Randal Kolo Muani finish causing tension, but Yamal's crucial fifth goal for Spain ensured victory. The young star's exceptional performance was instrumental in securing Spain's place in the final against their Iberian neighbors.

