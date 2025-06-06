Breathtaking Stalemate: Ancelotti's Brazil Debut Ends in Ecuador Draw

In a pivotal World Cup qualifying match, Brazil and Ecuador settled for a 0-0 draw in Guayaquil, marking the debut of distinguished Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti. Despite making strategic roster adjustments, Brazil was unable to inject creativity into its offensive play, a recurring issue for the squad.

Ecuador's steadfast performance retains its hold on second place in the standings, with Brazil closely trailing in fourth. The competitive South American qualifying round sees the top six teams earning direct entry to the World Cup hosted in the United States, Canada, and Mexico next year.

Ancelotti, anticipating a more dynamic showing, particularly in offense against Paraguay, expressed satisfaction with Brazil's defensive showing. Meanwhile, the World Cup titleholder, Argentina, stayed in form with a 1-0 win over Chile, ensuring its place in the 2026 tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)