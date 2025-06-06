Record-breaking 2026 World Cup Set to Welcome 48 Teams!

Left Menu

The 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, will feature a record 48 teams. Uzbekistan, Jordan, and South Korea have secured qualification. The three host countries automatically qualify, while remaining slots are determined through continental qualifying and intercontinental playoffs.

Updated: 06-06-2025 09:41 IST
The 2026 World Cup is poised to be an unprecedented event as it welcomes a record 48 teams. Co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, this tournament promises to showcase global football talent.

On Thursday, Uzbekistan, Jordan, and South Korea officially sealed their spots, joining an expanding list of qualified nations. The tournament structure will see 43 teams earn their places via continental qualifying processes, while an additional two will secure entry through international playoffs scheduled for March 2026. Notably, host countries automatically qualify.

Breaking down the slots, Asia receives eight direct berths and one in the intercontinental playoff. Africa is allotted nine direct spots plus one for playoffs. Meanwhile, North and Central America, along with the Caribbean, get three direct berths (besides the three host nations) and two playoff spots. South America sends six teams directly, plus one playoff hopeful. For the first time, Oceania has a guaranteed spot, secured by New Zealand, with another chance for New Caledonia. Europe will field 16 teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

