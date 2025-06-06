Left Menu

Gukesh's Triumph: A Chess Prodigy Closes In on Carlsen at Norway Chess 2025

Dommaraju Gukesh continues to impress at the 2025 Norway Chess tournament, securing a key victory over Wei Yi in Round 9. Gukesh's win narrows the gap between him and leader Magnus Carlsen to just half a point, setting a thrilling stage for the tournament's conclusion.

Indian chess grandmaster D Gukesh. (Photo- FIDE X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Norway

Dommaraju Gukesh, the reigning World Chess Champion, is making waves at the 2025 Norway Chess tournament, notching his fourth victory against China's Wei Yi in Round 9. With this win, Gukesh has accumulated 14.5 points, tightening his pursuit of Magnus Carlsen, the tournament leader, to just a half-point difference.

Wei Yi, known for his skillful Petroff Defense, faced unexpected challenges when Gukesh employed a "rare move" early in the game, leaving commentators intrigued. Despite the risks, Gukesh's strategic maneuvering led to a stylish triumph over Wei.

Magnus Carlsen showcased his prowess by sacrificing a pawn to secure a victory against GM Fabiano Caruana, while GM Hikaru Nakamura played tactfully to claim a win in armageddon over GM Arjun Erigaisi. The Women's Norway Chess 2025 saw a major shift in standings, with GM Anna Muzychuk overtaking GM Ju Wenjun, as IM Sara Khadem also recorded a notable victory.

