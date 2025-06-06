Tragic Stampede at IPL Celebration: Officials Arrested

Four high-ranking officials connected to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the event management firm DNA Entertainment Pvt Ltd have been detained following a tragic stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The stampede, which occurred during IPL victory celebrations, resulted in the deaths of 11 people and left 56 others injured.

According to police sources, the arrests were made in a joint operation conducted by the Bengaluru Police and the crime branch. The officials taken into custody include Nikhil Sosale, the Head of Marketing and Revenue at RCB, as well as Sunil Mathew and Kiran Kumar from DNA. They were reportedly detained from various locations, including the Kempegowda International Airport on Bengaluru's outskirts.

This police action follows an FIR lodged on Thursday against RCB, DNA Entertainment, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association. The FIR highlighted alleged irresponsibility and negligence on the part of the organizers. This move also comes after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed police officials to arrest those responsible for the catastrophe.

(With inputs from agencies.)