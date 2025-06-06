Top Sports Highlights: Comebacks, Upsets and Future Moves

The sports world witnessed thrilling developments this week, from reinstatements to stunning victories. Michael Kelly returned to the Athletics' roster post a one-year betting ban, while Major League Baseball's stricter policies saw Tucupita Marcano receiving a lifetime ban.

On the tennis courts, Coco Gauff shone brightly, ending Lois Boisson's journey at the French Open. Gauff's swift victory sets up an exciting finale against Aryna Sabalenka, who halted Iga Swiatek's impressive winning streak to earn her first final spot at Roland Garros.

In football, four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers makes headlines by joining the Pittsburgh Steelers, bringing an end to intense speculation over his free agency. Concurrently, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver suggests possible league expansion, sparking interest in potential new franchises.

