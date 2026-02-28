Sports Digest: From Ice Hockey Drama to Tennis Triumphs

The Anaheim Ducks stole the spotlight on Friday night with an exhilarating 5-4 overtime victory over the Winnipeg Jets, thanks to Chris Kreider's clutch goal. The Ducks are riding high on a four-game winning streak, with standout performances from Pavel Mintyukov and Lukas Dostal.

In spring training, Mike Yastrzemski smashed two homers, while Ronald Acuna Jr. delivered a grand slam, guiding the Braves to a dominant 15-8 win over the Red Sox. Meanwhile, tennis star Daniil Medvedev is set to compete in the Dubai final after sweeping past Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Controversy emerged when tennis legend Billie Jean King criticized the U.S. men's Olympic hockey team. The players laughed at a joke by President Trump, overshadowing their gold medal win. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi had an unexpected encounter with a pitch invader, subdued by a security guard during Inter Miami's friendly match.

