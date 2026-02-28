Sports Digest: From Ice Hockey Drama to Tennis Triumphs
Catch up on the latest sports news including the Anaheim Ducks' thrilling overtime victory, Mike Yastrzemski's powerful performance, Billie Jean King's criticism of the U.S. men's Olympic team, and Maldives Messi's encounter with a pitch invader. Tennis star Medvedev eyes another Dubai win.
The Anaheim Ducks stole the spotlight on Friday night with an exhilarating 5-4 overtime victory over the Winnipeg Jets, thanks to Chris Kreider's clutch goal. The Ducks are riding high on a four-game winning streak, with standout performances from Pavel Mintyukov and Lukas Dostal.
In spring training, Mike Yastrzemski smashed two homers, while Ronald Acuna Jr. delivered a grand slam, guiding the Braves to a dominant 15-8 win over the Red Sox. Meanwhile, tennis star Daniil Medvedev is set to compete in the Dubai final after sweeping past Felix Auger-Aliassime.
Controversy emerged when tennis legend Billie Jean King criticized the U.S. men's Olympic hockey team. The players laughed at a joke by President Trump, overshadowing their gold medal win. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi had an unexpected encounter with a pitch invader, subdued by a security guard during Inter Miami's friendly match.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- sports
- hockey
- tennis
- Messi
- Medvedev
- NHL
- baseball
- spring training
- controversy
- Olympic