Aakash Balmiki: Paving New Paths in India's Rugby Premier League

Aakash Balmiki, a player for Mumbai Dreamers, highlights the opportunities presented by the newly launched Rugby Premier League (RPL) in India, urging players to elevate the sport within the country. The league features international and top Indian players, with matches slated to begin in June 2025.

Updated: 06-06-2025 14:24 IST
Mumbai Dreamers player Aakash Balmiki. (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Dreamers player Aakash Balmiki views the inaugural Rugby Premier League (RPL) in India as a pivotal opportunity for local athletes to bolster the sport. Recognizing the game's popularity, he sees the RPL as a valuable platform to inspire and engage players across the nation.

In an interview with ANI, Balmiki emphasized the league's potential to transform Indian rugby. As the world's first franchise-based league, RPL features six founding teams, launching from June 15 to 29, 2025, at Mumbai's Andheri Sports Complex.

Balmiki praised the supportive environment at Mumbai Dreamers, highlighting how both coaches and British players foster inclusivity and experience-sharing, enhancing players' skills and cohesion. Drawing from his past experience with the Dallas Harlequins Rugby Football Club, he aims to leverage this knowledge to guide his current team to success.

Reflecting on his journey, Balmiki credits his formative years with 'Khelo Rugby' for shaping his rugby career. Currently, he mentors young coaches to return to their communities and share expertise, echoing his childhood experiences.

The RPL will host teams from top rugby nations, presenting elite international players alongside India's premier talent to showcase global and local rugby prowess.

