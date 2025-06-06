Sabalenka vs Gauff: Power Meets Precision in French Open Final Clash

The French Open women's singles final on Saturday is poised for a thrilling showdown as world number one Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus faces American contender Coco Gauff at Roland Garros.

Despite being known for her prowess on hardcourt, Sabalenka aims to establish herself as an all-surface champion in Paris. With her powerful play, she defeated four-time French Open winner Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals, proving her potential on the slower clay even with the closed-roof conditions.

Coco Gauff, better suited for clay, seeks her first singles title in Paris after clinching the women's doubles last year. The 19-year-old American showcased her athletic prowess by losing just one set to the final, setting the stage for a dynamic clash against Sabalenka's power game.

