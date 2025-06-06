Left Menu

Kohli's Potential Test Return: Clarke's Bold Prediction Amid India's England Tour

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke shares his belief that Virat Kohli may return to Test cricket if India faces a substantial loss in their upcoming five-Test series against England. Clarke praises young talents like Sai Sudharsan and expresses condolences over a tragedy at an RCB celebration event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 19:32 IST
Kohli's Potential Test Return: Clarke's Bold Prediction Amid India's England Tour
Michael Clarke
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking revelation, former Australia captain Michael Clarke has suggested that Virat Kohli could be coaxed out of Test cricket retirement if India encounters heavy losses during their imminent series against England. The idea rests on the star's avowed enthusiasm for Test cricket, having previously expressed that Test matches hold unparalleled significance for him.

Kohli, alongside Rohit Sharma, announced his retirement from the format, marking the end of an era. In an insightful podcast, Clarke maintains that if selectors and fans urge, Kohli might don his Test whites once more. Meanwhile, India's potential without their famed batsmen remains promising, Clarke highlights the prospects of young cricketer Sai Sudharsan.

Tragedy struck recently at an RCB celebration where a stampede led to injuries and fatalities. Clarke conveyed heartfelt condolences to the affected families. He urged that despite this sorrowful event, such moments should not deter players and fans from celebrating together in the future.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025