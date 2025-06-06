Kohli's Potential Test Return: Clarke's Bold Prediction Amid India's England Tour

In a striking revelation, former Australia captain Michael Clarke has suggested that Virat Kohli could be coaxed out of Test cricket retirement if India encounters heavy losses during their imminent series against England. The idea rests on the star's avowed enthusiasm for Test cricket, having previously expressed that Test matches hold unparalleled significance for him.

Kohli, alongside Rohit Sharma, announced his retirement from the format, marking the end of an era. In an insightful podcast, Clarke maintains that if selectors and fans urge, Kohli might don his Test whites once more. Meanwhile, India's potential without their famed batsmen remains promising, Clarke highlights the prospects of young cricketer Sai Sudharsan.

Tragedy struck recently at an RCB celebration where a stampede led to injuries and fatalities. Clarke conveyed heartfelt condolences to the affected families. He urged that despite this sorrowful event, such moments should not deter players and fans from celebrating together in the future.