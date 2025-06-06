Controversy Unfolds: RCB's IPL Celebration Aftermath
The KSCA faced criticism after 11 deaths in a stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium following RCB's IPL celebration, despite claiming limited responsibility. The chaos led to HC involvement and scrutiny over the KSCA's role. The event's management and approvals were facilitated by DNA Entertainment Networks.
The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) is under scrutiny following a tragic stampede during RCB's IPL celebrations, resulting in 11 fatalities and 56 injuries outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
While the KSCA organized festivities at Vidhan Soudha, they claim the gate management was not their responsibility. The High Court of Karnataka has stayed any coercive action against KSCA officials, asking the state to provide a status report on the incident.
The KSCA facilitated permissions for the event, executed by DNA Entertainment Networks. The social media invitation by RCB, which drew massive crowds, was later deleted. The court will revisit the petition to quash the FIR on June 16.
