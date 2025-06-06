Bharat Rangers Triumph in Vidarbha Pro T20 Battle
In a thrilling encounter at the Vidarbha Pro T20 League, Bharat Rangers emerged victorious against NECO Master Blaster, winning by 23 runs. Star performer Shubham Kapse's outstanding bowling figures of 3/21 earned him the Match of the Match award, securing Bharat Rangers their first league points.
In an exciting showdown at the VCA Stadium, the Bharat Rangers clinched a 23-run victory over NECO Master Blaster in the Vidarbha Pro T20 League's second fixture.
The pivotal figure in this closely contested match was Shubham Kapse, whose figures of 3/21 not only earned him the Match of the Match award but also ensured the Rangers' triumph.
Setting the tone early with a total of 131, the Rangers' defense was rock-solid as they restricted NECO Master Blaster to a commendable 108, marking their first points in the league.
