Bharat Rangers Triumph in Vidarbha Pro T20 Battle

In an exciting showdown at the VCA Stadium, the Bharat Rangers clinched a 23-run victory over NECO Master Blaster in the Vidarbha Pro T20 League's second fixture.

The pivotal figure in this closely contested match was Shubham Kapse, whose figures of 3/21 not only earned him the Match of the Match award but also ensured the Rangers' triumph.

Setting the tone early with a total of 131, the Rangers' defense was rock-solid as they restricted NECO Master Blaster to a commendable 108, marking their first points in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)