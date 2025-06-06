Left Menu

Bharat Rangers Triumph in Vidarbha Pro T20 Battle

In a thrilling encounter at the Vidarbha Pro T20 League, Bharat Rangers emerged victorious against NECO Master Blaster, winning by 23 runs. Star performer Shubham Kapse's outstanding bowling figures of 3/21 earned him the Match of the Match award, securing Bharat Rangers their first league points.

Updated: 06-06-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 20:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an exciting showdown at the VCA Stadium, the Bharat Rangers clinched a 23-run victory over NECO Master Blaster in the Vidarbha Pro T20 League's second fixture.

The pivotal figure in this closely contested match was Shubham Kapse, whose figures of 3/21 not only earned him the Match of the Match award but also ensured the Rangers' triumph.

Setting the tone early with a total of 131, the Rangers' defense was rock-solid as they restricted NECO Master Blaster to a commendable 108, marking their first points in the league.

