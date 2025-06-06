Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz Advances to French Open Final Amid Drama

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz reached the French Open final as Lorenzo Musetti retired injured. Alcaraz aims to retain his Roland Garros title, facing either Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic. Despite challenges, Alcaraz remains determined, focusing on being aggressive in his gameplay. He'll closely watch the semi-final to strategize.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz secured his spot in the French Open final after his opponent, Italian eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti, retired due to injury. Musetti was trailing 4-6 7-6(3) 6-0 2-0 when he withdrew, allowing Alcaraz to move forward in the tournament.

Alcaraz is vying to become only the third man this century, after legends Rafa Nadal and Gustavo Kuerten, to defend his Roland Garros title successfully. He will meet either world number one Jannik Sinner or 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in the final.

Despite the drama, Carlos Alcaraz expressed sympathy for Musetti and acknowledged his strong claycourt season. Alcaraz remains focused on his strategy, planning to watch the second semi-final to devise tactics against his next opponent, proving his determination and confidence in his performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

