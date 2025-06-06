Parliament Urges Caution for Comrades Marathon Amid Weather Threatens

With tens of thousands of runners gearing up for the 98th edition of the Comrades Marathon this Sunday, the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Joe McGluwa, has issued a strong call to race organisers, athletes, and support teams to prioritise safety amid warnings of severe weather changes expected over the weekend.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has forecast that two cold fronts will sweep across the country, starting Friday in the Western Cape and spreading to most provinces — including KwaZulu-Natal, which hosts the world-renowned ultramarathon from Pietermaritzburg to Durban.

Cold Front Concerns: Safety First

In his statement, Mr McGluwa highlighted the potential dangers posed by the impending weather, urging race organisers to take proactive steps to protect runners, volunteers, and spectators.

“The Comrades is one among many sporting events that our country prides itself on among the sporting fraternity. We want to keep it that way; this is our signature event on our sporting calendar,” said Mr McGluwa.

He emphasized that while the event is iconic and must go on, athlete safety must be non-negotiable. Organisers are encouraged to remain in close coordination with weather authorities, medical teams, and local disaster management services to monitor the changing conditions throughout the race day.

Marathon Details: Down Run Under Cloudy Skies

The 2025 Comrades Marathon is a down run, covering approximately 89 kilometers, starting from Pietermaritzburg City Hall and finishing at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

More than 22,600 athletes from across the world are expected to compete. While early race conditions may be mild to warm, a coastal low and advancing cold front are predicted to move inland during the day, bringing cooler temperatures, increased humidity, gusty winds, and possible showers—especially for runners approaching the latter stages of the course.

National Pride and Parliamentary Participation

In a gesture of national unity, Mr McGluwa also extended best wishes to all runners, including the 16 athletes representing Parliament, drawn from the Parliamentary Athletics Club, as well as participants from various Provincial Legislatures and Members of Parliament.

“We say raise our flag and make the institution of Parliament ever relevant to all good causes in our country,” Mr McGluwa said.

The presence of these public representatives in the ultramarathon highlights Parliament's commitment to active citizenry, wellness, and solidarity with national sporting culture.

Comrades Marathon Organisers on High Alert

Race officials have confirmed that emergency protocols are in place, with first-aid stations, mobile medical teams, and hydration points stationed along the route. The race command centre is equipped to respond to any emergencies, including those triggered by sudden weather changes.

Marathon participants have been advised to:

Dress in weather-appropriate layers

Stay hydrated and avoid overheating early in the race

Prepare for cooler and wetter conditions toward the coast later in the day

Listen to safety briefings and alerts from officials throughout the race

A Call for Unity, Resilience, and Celebration

Despite the weather concerns, there is strong optimism that Comrades 2025 will proceed successfully. Mr McGluwa’s message served as both a warning and a call to action, urging South Africans to come together, adapt where necessary, and uphold the spirit of endurance, unity, and triumph that defines the Comrades Marathon.

The Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture remains committed to supporting South Africa’s sporting institutions and ensuring that events like the Comrades continue to bring communities together, celebrate athletic excellence, and inspire future generations.