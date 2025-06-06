Sports Update: From Tribute to Tragedy - A Week in Review

This week in sports news, several significant developments captured attention. The sports community mourned the loss of Tom Rafferty, a legendary offensive lineman for the Dallas Cowboys, who passed away at 70. His career spanned 1976 to 1989, during which he played a pivotal role in the team's Super Bowl success.

Meanwhile, in tennis, Carlos Alcaraz continued his impressive run at the French Open. After Lorenzo Musetti retired due to injury, Alcaraz secured his place in the finals, aiming to become the third man this century to retain the Roland Garros title. Amid competition, Alcaraz paid tribute to his idol, Rafael Nadal.

In Miami, a mural honoring trailblazers Jackie Robinson and Minnie Minoso was defaced with hate speech, prompting a police investigation. On the hockey front, the Dallas Stars parted ways with head coach Peter DeBoer following back-to-back exits from the Western Conference finals.

