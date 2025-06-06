End of the Road: Postecoglou's Journey with Tottenham Comes to a Close

Tottenham Hotspur Football Club has officially parted ways with manager Ange Postecoglou, merely two weeks after clinching their first major trophy in 17 years by winning the Europa League. The decision follows a disappointing Premier League campaign where Tottenham finished in 17th place.

Despite the recent triumph, differing opinions among fans and stakeholders about Postecoglou's future have been apparent, but ultimately the decision-makers at the club agreed a change in leadership was necessary. Postecoglou, who joined the club two years ago, saw Tottenham to their worst league finish since the late 1970s.

During his tenure, Postecoglou managed to bring Tottenham back into the UEFA Champions League and also took the team to the League Cup semi-final, but injuries and a focus on European campaigns hindered their league play. The search now begins for a new manager as Tottenham aims to stabilize and climb back to Premier League prominence.

(With inputs from agencies.)