End of the Road: Postecoglou's Journey with Tottenham Comes to a Close

Tottenham Hotspur has dismissed Ange Postecoglou just weeks after winning the Europa League. A poor Premier League season, finishing 17th, led to his exit. Despite a strong start, injuries and poor league form pursued. Club chairman Daniel Levy is now searching for a new manager to lead the team forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 23:06 IST
Tottenham Hotspur Football Club has officially parted ways with manager Ange Postecoglou, merely two weeks after clinching their first major trophy in 17 years by winning the Europa League. The decision follows a disappointing Premier League campaign where Tottenham finished in 17th place.

Despite the recent triumph, differing opinions among fans and stakeholders about Postecoglou's future have been apparent, but ultimately the decision-makers at the club agreed a change in leadership was necessary. Postecoglou, who joined the club two years ago, saw Tottenham to their worst league finish since the late 1970s.

During his tenure, Postecoglou managed to bring Tottenham back into the UEFA Champions League and also took the team to the League Cup semi-final, but injuries and a focus on European campaigns hindered their league play. The search now begins for a new manager as Tottenham aims to stabilize and climb back to Premier League prominence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

