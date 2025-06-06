Left Menu

Jansen's IPL Departure: Ponting's Advice and Broad's Wisdom

South African fast bowler Marco Jansen shared insights from Punjab Kings coach Ricky Ponting and his anticipation for advice from England's Stuart Broad ahead of the World Test Championship final. Jansen credits Ponting for boosting his confidence, while seeking strategic tips from Broad for the showdown against Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 23:53 IST
Marco Jansen (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

South African speed bowler Marco Jansen has opened up about the motivational message he received from Punjab Kings' head coach Ricky Ponting, prior to his departure from the IPL to prepare for the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's.

Jansen, who performed impressively for Punjab Kings, capturing 16 wickets in 14 matches during the recently concluded season, spoke of Ponting's encouragement. Before leaving, Ponting, the former Australian captain, humorously wished Jansen well for the WTC final, though he expressed hope that Jansen's team would fall short.

Deeply appreciative of Ponting's positive influence and mental coaching, Jansen now anticipates leveraging this support in the upcoming crucial game. Additionally, as South Africa has engaged Stuart Broad in a consulting capacity, Jansen is eager to gain insights, considering Broad's success at Lord's where he has taken 110 wickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

