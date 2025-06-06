Left Menu

Visa Hurdles Sideline West Indies Spinner Akeal Hosein

West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein and teammate Jyd Goolie miss the first T20I against England due to UK visa issues. Changes to the entry requirements for Trinidad and Tobago citizens disrupted their travel plans. Cricket West Indies remains hopeful the issue will be resolved soon, allowing Hosein to rejoin.

Updated: 06-06-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 23:58 IST
West Indies left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein will miss the initial T20I against England after failing to secure the necessary UK visa, Cricket West Indies announced on Friday. Hosein, alongside compatriot Jyd Goolie, faced complications due to recent changes in UK visa policies for Trinidad and Tobago citizens.

The altered regulations meant both players needed to apply for visas and attend in-person appointments. Updated entry requirements, enacted on April 23 and May 12, 2025, caused travel delays for the series opener. CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe detailed the procedural hurdles faced once Akeal returned to Trinidad and Jyd's inclusion in the Ireland squad was confirmed.

Despite attempts to expedite visa processes, jurisdiction over these matters lies with UK immigration authorities. The CWI remains hopeful that the players will soon join the squad for the remaining matches. Meanwhile, Roston Chase will stay with the T20 squad before rejoining the Test team for the forthcoming series against Australia in Barbados.

