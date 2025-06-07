SailGP's Triumphant Return: Navigating Winds of Innovation

SailGP is set to return to action in New York this weekend, shaking off the rust after a temporary halt due to a wingsail defect. The defect, identified following an incident with the Australian boat in March, led to comprehensive repair and upgrade efforts across the F50 fleet.

Brazil's Olympic champion Martine Grael, SailGP's first female driver, highlighted their focus on adapting to changes, with the Brazilian team eager to improve their standings. The competition begins at 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT) on Saturday, adjusting for adverse weather conditions.

With new celebrity co-owners Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, Team Australia looks to maintain their slight lead in the standings. SailGP's tech-driven approach with 125 onboard sensors is leveling the playing field, offering data insights that aim to attract a new generation of sailing enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)