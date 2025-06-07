England's T20 Triumph: Buttler and Dawson Shine

In a thrilling T20 series opener at Durham's Riverside ground, England emerged victorious over the West Indies, securing a 21-run win. Former captain Jos Buttler shone with the bat, scoring an impressive 96 off 59 balls, while Liam Dawson marked his international return by claiming four crucial wickets.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, England posted a formidable total of 188-6. Buttler displayed an aggressive form, particularly in a destructive sixth over, hitting three sixes and a four off Alzarri Joseph's bowling. Although Buttler fell just short of a century, his innings laid a strong foundation for England.

The West Indies, despite valiant efforts from Evin Lewis, who top-scored with 39, could only manage 167-9, falling short of the target. Dawson's remarkable four-wicket haul helped restrict the visitors, as the match marked a successful continuation of Harry Brook's captaincy for England.