England's T20 Triumph: Buttler and Dawson Shine

England defeated the West Indies by 21 runs in the T20 series opener at Durham. Jos Buttler excelled with a 96-run performance, while Liam Dawson took four wickets. England posted 188-6 batting first, while the West Indies managed 167-9. Evin Lewis top-scored for the visitors with 39.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durham | Updated: 07-06-2025 03:05 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 03:05 IST
England's T20 Triumph: Buttler and Dawson Shine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a thrilling T20 series opener at Durham's Riverside ground, England emerged victorious over the West Indies, securing a 21-run win. Former captain Jos Buttler shone with the bat, scoring an impressive 96 off 59 balls, while Liam Dawson marked his international return by claiming four crucial wickets.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, England posted a formidable total of 188-6. Buttler displayed an aggressive form, particularly in a destructive sixth over, hitting three sixes and a four off Alzarri Joseph's bowling. Although Buttler fell just short of a century, his innings laid a strong foundation for England.

The West Indies, despite valiant efforts from Evin Lewis, who top-scored with 39, could only manage 167-9, falling short of the target. Dawson's remarkable four-wicket haul helped restrict the visitors, as the match marked a successful continuation of Harry Brook's captaincy for England.

