Sinner vs. Alcaraz: Tennis' Next Great Rivalry?

Jannik Sinner believes his rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz could define their era, as tennis' golden generation steps back. With legends like Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic retiring, new rivalries are vital for the sport.

Sinner's triumph over Novak Djokovic in France illustrates the Italian's ascent. Facing Alcaraz again at Roland Garros, the 23-year-old aims to claim his fourth Grand Slam title, while the Spaniard defends his reign.

Both Sinner and Djokovic agree such rivalries drive the sport forward. The potential synergy between Sinner and Alcaraz might engage fans anew, promising a thrilling chapter in tennis history.

