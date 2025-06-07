Thrill and Triumph at Rome Diamond League: Near World Records and Exciting Finishes

Kenyan athlete Beatrice Chebet narrowly missed breaking the women's 5000 metres world record at the Rome Diamond League. Chebet set a meeting record with a time of 14:03.69, only 2.5 seconds shy of Gudaf Tsegay's 1997 record. Her recent performances indicate her determination to set new records.

Following the race, Chebet expressed optimism about breaking the world record in the future, stating her confidence in her current physical shape. Other major performances included Jamaica's Andrenette Knight winning the women's 400m hurdles and American Anavia Battle clinching the women's 200 metres.

A close finish in the men's 110m hurdles saw Swiss athlete Jason Joseph take victory, while Quincy Hall narrowly won the men's 400 metres. France's Azeddine Habz triumphed in the men's 1500 metres over Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot, and Trayvon Bromell of the USA secured the men's 100 metres win.

(With inputs from agencies.)