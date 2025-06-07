Spalletti Faces Challenges as Italian Football Struggles

Coach Luciano Spalletti has conceded that Italy's national football team is experiencing a challenging phase, following a disheartening loss to Norway.

In the World Cup qualifying match, Italy was overpowered by Norway, resulting in a 3-0 defeat in Oslo, placing Spalletti under mounting pressure.

Spalletti mentioned the necessity of discussing Italy's direction with the Italian Football Federation and emphasized the need for increased enthusiasm and confidence among the players.