Spalletti Faces Challenges as Italian Football Struggles
Coach Luciano Spalletti confronts a challenging period for Italy's national football team after a significant defeat in Norway. As Italy aims to qualify for the World Cup, Spalletti acknowledges the difficulties and the need for discussions with the Italian Football Federation regarding future strategies and team confidence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 04:39 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 04:39 IST
Coach Luciano Spalletti has conceded that Italy's national football team is experiencing a challenging phase, following a disheartening loss to Norway.
In the World Cup qualifying match, Italy was overpowered by Norway, resulting in a 3-0 defeat in Oslo, placing Spalletti under mounting pressure.
Spalletti mentioned the necessity of discussing Italy's direction with the Italian Football Federation and emphasized the need for increased enthusiasm and confidence among the players.
