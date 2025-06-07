Left Menu

Spalletti Faces Challenges as Italian Football Struggles

Coach Luciano Spalletti confronts a challenging period for Italy's national football team after a significant defeat in Norway. As Italy aims to qualify for the World Cup, Spalletti acknowledges the difficulties and the need for discussions with the Italian Football Federation regarding future strategies and team confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 04:39 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 04:39 IST
Spalletti Faces Challenges as Italian Football Struggles
Spalletti

Coach Luciano Spalletti has conceded that Italy's national football team is experiencing a challenging phase, following a disheartening loss to Norway.

In the World Cup qualifying match, Italy was overpowered by Norway, resulting in a 3-0 defeat in Oslo, placing Spalletti under mounting pressure.

Spalletti mentioned the necessity of discussing Italy's direction with the Italian Football Federation and emphasized the need for increased enthusiasm and confidence among the players.

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025